Interview: James Mangohig

In Between Two

Christian chats with hip-hop artist James Mangohig about In Between Two, the show that he and Joelistic are bringing to the Melbourne Festival at the Fairfax Studio in Arts Centre Melbourne from October 11-15.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 8th 2017
Art Smitten

Interview: Kate Lawerence

Maria chats to Kate Lawrence, producer and performer of Cirque Nocturne, playing at  Wonderland Spiegeltent (699 LaTrobe St, Melbourne Docklands) from September 14-17 […]

Art Smitten

Interview: Nandita Chakraborty

Christian chats to Nandita Chakraborty, author of Meera Rising, launching on Thursday September 7, 7.30pm at Busybird Publishing (2/118 Para Rd, Montmorency).

Art Smitten

Interview: Rory Kelly

Christian chats to Rory Kelly from the cast of The Way Out, Josephine Collins’ sci-fi western play now on at Red Stitch Actor’s Theatre […]

