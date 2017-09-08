SYN Nation
Interview: James Mangohig
Christian chats with hip-hop artist James Mangohig about In Between Two, the show that he and Joelistic are bringing to the Melbourne Festival at the Fairfax Studio in Arts Centre Melbourne from October 11-15.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
September 8th 2017
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Live, Music, Pop Culture
Tags: james mangohig, joelistic, Melbourne Festival, race, theatre
