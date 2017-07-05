SYN Nation
Interview: Janice Muller
Silvi and Christina chat to Janice Muller, director of the Malthouse Theatre’s Australian premier production of Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. running until July 9.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 5th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Live
Tags: feminism, janice muller, Malthouse Theatre, revolt she said revolt again, theatre
