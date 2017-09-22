SYN Nation
Interview: Jasper Foley
Smithers chats to Jasper Foley from the cast of Completely Improvised Potter, playing at The Lithuanian Club until September 30 as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
September 22nd 2017
