ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Jasper Foley

2268 Small (2)

Smithers chats to Jasper Foley from the cast of Completely Improvised Potter, playing at The Lithuanian Club until September 30 as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 22nd 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: ,
Topics: , , , , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

Song-of-Songs-artists-collage-low-res
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Shir Madness – Melbourne Jewish Music Festival

Hamish drops by to tell Christina and Reem all about this year’s Melbourne Jewish Music Festival, Shir Madness.

unnamed (91)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Patrick McCarthy

Christina and Reem chat to Patrick McCarthy, writer/director of The Sky Is Well Designed, which is playing at Northcote Town Hall from September […]

image001 (8)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Sally Maclean and Christopher Kirby

Christina and Reem chat with Sally Maclean and Christopher Kirby from the cast and crew of Season Two of the web series […]

Related Content

05-15-2017-065259-8372
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Sean Bedlam

image006 (7)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Grant Busé

The Big HOO-HAA 24 Hour Show FB - Photo credit - Mark Gambino
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Jaklene Vukasinovic