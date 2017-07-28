ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Jennifer Vuletic

timthumb (2)

Christian chats to actor Jennifer Vuletic from the ensemble cast of Merciless Gods, a Little Ones Theatre production based on the book by Christos Tsiolkas, now playing at Northcote Town Hall, Main Hall, 189 High St, Northcote until August 18.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 28th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: , ,
Topics: , , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

17cad0c760dc706c82c4e40204560631
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Todd Beavis and Martina Copley

Christian chats to Todd Beavis, Associate Director of Nite Art 2017, Martina Copley, Manager of the artist-run initiative Blindside, who are participating […]

tumblr_o240v9kgLD1ruok98o1_1280
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Una

Before I hop into this review, I need to note that this talks about issues to do with paedophilia and child molestation. […]

white-lies-landscape-image
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: White Lies

If you’re going to go to a magic show, you really need to let yourself try and enjoy it. It sounds weird, […]

Related Content

maxresdefault (6)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Madeleine Featherby