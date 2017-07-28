SYN Nation
Interview: Jennifer Vuletic
Christian chats to actor Jennifer Vuletic from the ensemble cast of Merciless Gods, a Little Ones Theatre production based on the book by Christos Tsiolkas, now playing at Northcote Town Hall, Main Hall, 189 High St, Northcote until August 18.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 28th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Live
Tags: christon tsiolkas, Greek Mythology, jennifer vuletic, merciless gods
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Todd Beavis and Martina Copley
Christian chats to Todd Beavis, Associate Director of Nite Art 2017, Martina Copley, Manager of the artist-run initiative Blindside, who are participating […]
Review: Una
Before I hop into this review, I need to note that this talks about issues to do with paedophilia and child molestation. […]
Review: White Lies
If you’re going to go to a magic show, you really need to let yourself try and enjoy it. It sounds weird, […]