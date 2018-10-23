SYN 90.7
Interview with Jenny Mikakos
Jenny Mikakos is the Victorian Minister for Youth Affairs. The Minister spoke to Reporter and Producer Jack Fryer about the Government’s recently announced 4-year funding commitment to SYN and the issues facing young people in politics today.
Guests
Jenny Mikakos
Contributors
Jack Fryer
Nicolas Zoumboulis
October 23rd 2018
