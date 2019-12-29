player one logo

Interview with Jess Locarnini from Fortress Australia

At PAX Australia 2019, Stefan Bradley from Player One spoke to Jessica Locarnini. Jess is the Head of Marketing at Fortress Australia. What is Fortress, you ask? Watch the interview to find out!

Recorded Friday 11th October 2019 at PAX Australia at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

CREDITS
Stefan: Executive Producer, Interviewer, Editor
Nick: Camera, Direction, Artwork, Intro/Outro Sequence
Nathan: Sound, Microphones
Jorgo: Direction
Music by Dan Mason

Youtube Link;

Facebook link:

https://www.facebook.com/playeronesyn/videos/735910706923139/

 

December 29th 2019
