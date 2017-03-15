ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview: Jessica Wilson

Adalya and Daniel chat to Jessica Wilson about her new theatre show Passenger, which takes place on us a bus tour, departing from Footscray Community Arts Centre Thursday-Saturday and from the Arts Centre on Sunday. The show runs from March 23-26 as part of the Women of the World Festival Melbourne.

March 15th 2017
