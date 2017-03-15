SYN Nation
Interview: Jessica Wilson
Adalya and Daniel chat to Jessica Wilson about her new theatre show Passenger, which takes place on us a bus tour, departing from Footscray Community Arts Centre Thursday-Saturday and from the Arts Centre on Sunday. The show runs from March 23-26 as part of the Women of the World Festival Melbourne.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Live
Tags: Arts Centre, Footscray Community Arts Centre, jessica wilson, nicola gunn, public transport, women of the world festival melbourne
