SYN Nation
Interview: Jodi Newcombe
Maria and Ben chat to Jodi Newcombe, Creative Producer of Empire of Dirt, an environmental work by James Geurts up on Rodda Lane off La Trobe St at RMIT.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
June 20th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Education, Environment, Science
Tags: artwork, James Geurts, jodi newcombe, RMIT
