Interview: Johanna B Kelly

Christian chats to Johanna B Kelly, director of The Gateway Bug, a film about the benefits of an insect diet, screening as part of the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival on Saturday July 16, 3pm at Cinema Nova (380 Lygon St, Carlton).

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 11th 2017
