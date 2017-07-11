SYN Nation
Interview: Johanna B Kelly
Christian chats to Johanna B Kelly, director of The Gateway Bug, a film about the benefits of an insect diet, screening as part of the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival on Saturday July 16, 3pm at Cinema Nova (380 Lygon St, Carlton).
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 11th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Education, Environment, Science
Tags: agriculture, insects, johanna b kelly, Melbourne Documentary Film Festival, the gateway bug
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Fiona Cochrane
Christian chats to director/producer Fiona Cochrane about her new film 25 Tracks, about 2 musicians who set out to release 1 song […]
Interview: Emma Telfer
Christina and Thierry chat to Open House Executive Director Emma Telfer about working with the Australian Centre for the Moving Image on […]
Interview: Elysia Zeccola
Christians chats to Elysia Zeccola, director of the 2017 Scandinavian Film Festival, travelling around the nation from July 11 to August 6.