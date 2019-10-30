ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview with John Maziels – Art Smitten

John Maziels header

In this very special segment of Art Smitten, Marcie and Tom (pictured above, demonstrating how far one should be from the microphone) interview a formidable figure in community radio, John Maziels (on left) about the origins of radio broadcasting at RMIT University, the innovative programming he played a part in, working with analogue equipment and where he sees radio in the future.

 

 

John is currently being interviewed as part of Rafal Alumairy’s independent book project A History of Student Radio in Australia, which you can follow via Facebook, Instagram and the official website.

 

Originally broadcast Sunday, October 27th. Edited and produced by Marcie Di Bartolomeo; photo by Rafal Alumairy.

October 30th 2019
