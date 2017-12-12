SYN Nation
Interview: Joshua Cowie
Creative Learning Producer Joshua Cowie tells Anthony, Maria and Smithers about the Arts Centre Melbourne’s Associated Program accompanying the Melbourne Theatre Company’s season of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time. Applications are now open! The production by the National Theatre of Great Britain is based on Mark Haddon’s novel about a 15-year-old boy who is “exceptional at maths” but “has a bit of trouble interpreting everyday life” and the Arts Centre and MTC a relaxed performance on 25 January, 2018 in partnership with Amaze.
