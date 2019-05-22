ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

On Air

Interview with Karin Keays – Art Smitten

Examples of Jim Keays' work on display in an art gallery.

The late Jim Keays is best known as lead musician of the Australian rock band Masters Apprentices, famous for songs such as “Turn Up Your Radio” and “Because I Love You“. Less known is that Jim was also a fond painter, and a very talented one at that.

Jim’s wife, Karin Keays, is responsible for managing and curating his artworks, and came by the SYN studios to chat with Art Smitten‘s co-hosts Aurora and Tom about the latest exhibition of his work, The Boy From The Stars.

 

 

Jim’s artwork can be viewed in-person at the FAD Gallery in Coors Lane, Melbourne until June 8th. You can also see examples of his style on Karin’s official website: www.karinkeays.com

 

Segment originally aired Wednesday, May 15th. Produced by Sim Monga; edited by Tom Parry.

Images courtesy of Karin Keays.

Art Smitten

May 22nd 2019
Read more by Art Smitten
Category:
Topics:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Art Smitten

Lisa Woodbrook header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview with Lisa Woodbrook – Art Smitten

In preparation for her “heartfelt and hilarious” show It’s Not Me, It’s Definitely You – covering the music of Lily Allen and […]

All is True still
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

SYN Reviews: All Is True

All Is True Film Review Preview screening provided by distributor Words by Tom Parry In the realm of literature, no name has proven […]

Amy Spiers header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview with Amy Spiers – Art Smitten

The Art + Climate = Change Poster Project is a curation that seeks to highlight the impacts of global warming through the medium […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport