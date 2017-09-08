SYN Nation
Interview: Kate Lawerence
Maria chats to Kate Lawrence, producer and performer of Cirque Nocturne, playing at Wonderland Spiegeltent (699 LaTrobe St, Melbourne Docklands) from September 14-17 at 9.30pm.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
September 8th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Live, Pop Culture
Tags: cirque nocturne, film noir, kate lawrence, Melbourne Festival
