Interview: Kate McDonald, Ian Pidd and Anton Cleaver-Wilkinson

Christian chats to Creative Producer Kate McDonald, Director Ian Pidd and dance teacher Anton Cleaver-Wilkinson about the Inaugural Annual Dance Affair, on at the Hawthorn Arts Centre on July 20 and 21, 7.30pm.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 19th 2017
