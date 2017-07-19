SYN Nation
Interview: Kate McDonald, Ian Pidd and Anton Cleaver-Wilkinson
Christian chats to Creative Producer Kate McDonald, Director Ian Pidd and dance teacher Anton Cleaver-Wilkinson about the Inaugural Annual Dance Affair, on at the Hawthorn Arts Centre on July 20 and 21, 7.30pm.
