Art Smitten
SYN Nation
Interview- Katie Reddie-Clancy
Tom and Dana Interview Katie Reddie-Clancy over her show Grace showing for the MICF.
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Bridget Balodis
Maria and Smithers chat to Bridget Balodis, the director of desert, 6:29pm which is playing at Red Stitch Actors Theatre (Rear 2 Chapel […]
Interview: Jane Devery
Julia and Tarnay chat to Jane Devery, one of the contemporary art curators at NGV Australia, Federation Square, about their upcoming free […]
Review: Loving Vincent
There’s a strange phenomena that occurs when you go to review something as intriguing and over-hyped as Loving Vincent. First, you are […]