SYN Nation
Interview: Kieran Gould-Dowen, Candice Lillian and Alexander Gavioli
Andrew and Smithers chat to Writer/Director/Producer Kieran Gould-Dowen and actors Candice Lillian and Alexander Gavioli about More Pudding Anyone?, a Christmas comedy playing at The Butterfly Club (5 Carson Pl, off Little Collins St) from December 12-17.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
December 11th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Live, Pop Culture
Tags: Alexander Gavioli, Candice Lillian, Christmas, Kieran Gould-Dowen, more pudding anyone?, The Butterfly Club
