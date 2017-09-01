ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Kieran Gould-Dowen, Emily Scerri, Ruby Wall and Melina Wylie

Take A Seat Hero (1)

Maria and Smithers chat to Kieran Gould-Dowen, Emily Scerri, Ruby Wall and Melina Wylie, the writer/director and some of the cast members of Take A Seat, playing at Chapel Off Chapel (12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran) until September 3.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 1st 2017
