Interview: Kieran Gould-Dowen, Emily Scerri, Ruby Wall and Melina Wylie
Maria and Smithers chat to Kieran Gould-Dowen, Emily Scerri, Ruby Wall and Melina Wylie, the writer/director and some of the cast members of Take A Seat, playing at Chapel Off Chapel (12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran) until September 3.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
September 1st 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
