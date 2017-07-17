ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Lee McClenaghan and Kelley Young

18813858_1339145206122310_1983630196649528808_n

Smithers and Maria chat to actor/director Lee McClenaghan and lead actor Kelley Kerr Young about The Association, an immersive theatre experience presented by Girls Act Good that’s playing at Number 64 (64 Pentland Parade, Yarraville) from July 18-30.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 17th 2017
