SYN Nation
Interview: Lee McClenaghan and Kelley Young
Smithers and Maria chat to actor/director Lee McClenaghan and lead actor Kelley Kerr Young about The Association, an immersive theatre experience presented by Girls Act Good that’s playing at Number 64 (64 Pentland Parade, Yarraville) from July 18-30.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 17th 2017
