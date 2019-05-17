On Air
Interview with Lisa Woodbrook – Art Smitten
In preparation for her “heartfelt and hilarious” show It’s Not Me, It’s Definitely You – covering the music of Lily Allen and Amy Winehouse – singer Lisa Woodbrook joined co-hosts Sim, Charlie and Tom for a fun, lively chat about what inspired her to create the show, and the influence of her Sicilian family.
It’s Not Me, It’s Definitely You will be playing at The Butterfly Club from Monday, May 20th. For more information, head to the official website. You can also learn more about Lisa on her personal website, lisawoodbrook.com.au
Segment originally aired Wednesday, May 1st; produced by Tom Parry.
Image courtesy of the artist.
