ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Madeleine Featherby

maxresdefault (6)

Christina and Thierry chat to Madeleine Featherby about playing Helen (of Troy) in PARIS – A Rock Odyssey, running from July 13-15 at the  Melbourne Recital Centre, Southbank.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 4th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: , , , ,
Topics: , , , , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

BBB_2000x905px_1
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Narda Shanley

Christina and Thierry chat to Narda Shanley, CEO of St Martin’s Youth Arts Centre, about Banjo’s, Boots & Beyonce (a different kind […]

unnamed
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: (de)construct

At La Mama Theatre in Carlton on Wednesday night I got to experience a moving and powerful physical theatre piece called (De)construct. […]

cdc305cf-f94b-44fe-9fe4-810612b40e03
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Liam McGorry

Jack interviews Liam McGorry, founding member of Dorsal Fins, about the nine-piece band’s upcoming gig at the first Melbourne Museum – Nocturnal event, […]

Related Content

maxresdefault (5)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Tyran Parke

rent-main-image-colour
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Laura Morrisby and Jonathan Reeves

2017 FEDERATION UNIVERSITY MUSIC
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: RENT