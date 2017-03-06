ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview: Maree Clarke and Amy Boyd

Molly, Jim and Rebi chat with Amy Boyd, manager of the Vivien Anderson Gallery, about the 2017 Women’s Show, featuring 20 Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander female artists, including Maree Clarke. The exhibiton is running until March 25.

March 6th 2017
