Interview: Matt Wilson

Jack and Christian chat to Circus Oz veteran performer Matt Wilson about their new show, Model Citizens, running until July 16 at the Big Top in Birrarung Marr (between Federation Square and Batman Avenue).

Images by Rob Blackburn

Christian Tsoutsouvas

June 26th 2017
