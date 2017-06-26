SYN Nation
Interview: Matt Wilson
Jack and Christian chat to Circus Oz veteran performer Matt Wilson about their new show, Model Citizens, running until July 16 at the Big Top in Birrarung Marr (between Federation Square and Batman Avenue).
Images by Rob Blackburn
