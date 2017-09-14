ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview: Matthew Sini, Cassandra-Elli Yiannacou and Ryan Kennedy

Christian chats with Matthew Sini, Cassandra-Elli Yiannacou and Ryan Kennedy about their theatrical triple bill of The Last Journalist on Earth, Left Too Soon and Prayers To Broken Stone, playing together from September 19-23 at Gasworks Arts Park (Prayers To Broken Stone opens on September 14).

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 14th 2017
