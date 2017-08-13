SYN Nation
Interview: Melinda Martin
Hamish and Christian chat to Melinda Martin, director of the Linden New Art Gallery, about Border Lines, their latest exhibition, on display at Domain House, Dallas Brooks Drive, South Yarra from September 24.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
August 13th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Education, Environment
Tags: Linden New Art, Linden New Art Gallery, melinda martin
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Lauren Aimee Curtis
Christian chats to Lauren Aimee Curtis, author of Butter, on the 2017 shortlist for the $12,500 Australian Book Review Elizabeth Jolley Short […]
Interview: Symphony Sanders
Hamish and Christian chat to Symphony Sanders, who voices Tamika Flynn in Welcome To Night Vale, about the podcast’s Australian tour in […]
Interview: Moorina Bonini
Christian chats to Moorina Bonini, one of the 17 Aboriginal and Torrest Strait Islander artists featured in Tell, a photography exhibition on display […]