Interview: Michel Bula, Julien Cayeux and Richard Ryan

During Art Smitten’s Father’s Day special, Hamish, Maria and Christian chat to Michel Bula, Julien Cayeux and Richard Ryan from the cast and crew of Melbourne French Theatre’s production of Georges Feydeau’s Every Trick in The Book (Le Systeme Ribadier).

Christian Tsoutsouvas

October 11th 2017
