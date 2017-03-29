ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Miki Oikawa, Hew Wagner and Arisa Yura

Adalya, Daniel and Jim interview director Miki Oikawa, Tenor Hew Wagner and Dancer/Actor Arisa Yura about Lyric Opera’s Australian premier production of The Japanese Princess.

March 29th 2017
