SYN Nation
Interview: Miki Oikawa, Hew Wagner and Arisa Yura
Adalya, Daniel and Jim interview director Miki Oikawa, Tenor Hew Wagner and Dancer/Actor Arisa Yura about Lyric Opera’s Australian premier production of The Japanese Princess.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
March 29th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Music
Tags: arisa yura, dance, hew wagner, Lyric Opera, miki oikawa, opera, the japense princess, theatre
