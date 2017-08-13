ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Moorina Bonini

Christian chats to Moorina Bonini, one of the 17 Aboriginal and Torrest Strait Islander artists featured in Tell, a photography exhibition on display at the Mining Exchange (12 Lydiard St, North Ballarat) as part of the 2017 Ballarat International Foto Biennale, running from August 19 – September 17.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

August 13th 2017
