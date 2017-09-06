ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Nandita Chakraborty

61PPnQPa7oL

Christian chats to Nandita Chakraborty, author of Meera Rising, launching on Thursday September 7, 7.30pm at Busybird Publishing (2/118 Para Rd, Montmorency).

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 6th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

New-Hero-Image-Web-Resize-1
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Rory Kelly

Christian chats to Rory Kelly from the cast of The Way Out, Josephine Collins’ sci-fi western play now on at Red Stitch Actor’s Theatre […]

fish Production Still 4
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Sarah Sutherland and David Baker

Sarah Sutherland and David Baker Christian chats to the artistic directors and one of the members of rollercoaster theatre company, talking about their […]

I Am Not Your Negro-1
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: James Hewison

Reem chats to James Hewison, head of film programming at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image, talking about their program of […]

Related Content

73805617f94ced0567a629c8995636d5
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Daniel Monks

LIT show banner

LIT Episode 3: "Books we don't like." // "The episode without Ayden."

LIT show banner

LIT Episode 2: Shooting Bluejays