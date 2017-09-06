SYN Nation
Interview: Nandita Chakraborty
Christian chats to Nandita Chakraborty, author of Meera Rising, launching on Thursday September 7, 7.30pm at Busybird Publishing (2/118 Para Rd, Montmorency).
Christian Tsoutsouvas
September 6th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture
Tags: books, disability, love, Meera Rising, Nandita Chakraborty
