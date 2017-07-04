SYN Nation
Interview: Narda Shanley
Christina and Thierry chat to Narda Shanley, CEO of St Martin’s Youth Arts Centre, about Banjo’s, Boots & Beyonce (a different kind of bush dance), on from 6 – 8 July at The Substation, 1 Market Street Newport.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 4th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Live, Music, Pop Culture
Tags: banjos, Beyonce, boots, bush dance, narda shanley, St Martins Youth Arts Centre, the substation
More by Art Smitten
Review: (de)construct
At La Mama Theatre in Carlton on Wednesday night I got to experience a moving and powerful physical theatre piece called (De)construct. […]
Interview: Madeleine Featherby
Christina and Thierry chat to Madeleine Featherby about playing Helen (of Troy) in PARIS – A Rock Odyssey, running from July 13-15 at […]
Interview: Liam McGorry
Jack interviews Liam McGorry, founding member of Dorsal Fins, about the nine-piece band’s upcoming gig at the first Melbourne Museum – Nocturnal event, […]