ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Narda Shanley

BBB_2000x905px_1

Christina and Thierry chat to Narda Shanley, CEO of St Martin’s Youth Arts Centre, about Banjo’s, Boots & Beyonce (a different kind of bush dance), on from 6 – 8 July at The Substation, 1 Market Street Newport.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 4th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: , , , ,
Topics: , , , ,
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

unnamed
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: (de)construct

At La Mama Theatre in Carlton on Wednesday night I got to experience a moving and powerful physical theatre piece called (De)construct. […]

maxresdefault (6)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Madeleine Featherby

Christina and Thierry chat to Madeleine Featherby about playing Helen (of Troy) in PARIS – A Rock Odyssey, running from July 13-15 at […]

cdc305cf-f94b-44fe-9fe4-810612b40e03
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Liam McGorry

Jack interviews Liam McGorry, founding member of Dorsal Fins, about the nine-piece band’s upcoming gig at the first Melbourne Museum – Nocturnal event, […]

Related Content

Our 20 Cents

Our 20 Cents - Conspiracy Theories

LIClogo
LIClogo
Life in Colour

Life in Colour S1 #5: All Things Lemonade- Beyonce Tribute

tmvnUoGF-1.png
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Russ Pirie - Autism in the Arts