Interview: Nella Themelios
Molly interviews Nella Themelios, one of the curators of High Risk Dressing / Critical Fashion, an exhibition that’s on at RMIT Design Hub in Carlton until March 18.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
Christian Tsoutsouvas

February 28th 2017
Review: The Homosexuals, Or Faggots
The Homosexuals, Or Faggots, is a new stage production at the Malthouse written by local theatre maker Declan Green, of Sisters Grimm, […]
Interview: Rosie Jones
Christian interviews Rosie Jones, director of the documentary The Family which premiered last year at the Melbourne International Film Festival and is now […]
Review: Aquarius
Aquarius is a three-part feature film depicting the life and struggles of its central character Clara, an ageing music critic played by […]