Interview: Nelson Gardner
Christian chats to musical theatre performer Nelson Gardner about playing the part of Charley in Watch This’ production of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, running from June 29 – July 15 at Southbank Theatre, 140 Southbank Boulevard.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
June 27th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Live, Music
Tags: Merrily We Roll Along, Nelson Gardner, Southbank Theatre, Stephen Sondheim, Watch This
