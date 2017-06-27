ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Nelson Gardner

unnamed (99)

Christian chats to musical theatre performer Nelson Gardner about playing the part of Charley in Watch This’ production of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, running from June 29 – July 15 at Southbank Theatre, 140 Southbank Boulevard.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

June 27th 2017
