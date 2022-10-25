SYN Podcasts
Nicholas Stoller Interview
Arnie spoke to film Director Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors, The Five Year Engagement) about his latest rom-com Bros, starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.
The film is Billy’s first major leading role, he’s the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film, it’s the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men, and it’s also the first studio film in history with an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast.
Bros opens nationally from the 27th of October, 2022.
Arnie
October 25th 2022
Category: Audio
Topics: Art, Comedy, Film, Pop Culture
Tags: 2022, billy eichner, bros, cinema, criticism, film, interview, luke macfarlane, Movie, nicholas stoller
