Nicholas Stoller Interview

Arnie spoke to film Director Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors, The Five Year Engagement) about his latest rom-com Bros, starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.

The film is Billy’s first major leading role, he’s the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film, it’s the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men, and it’s also the first studio film in history with an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast.

Bros opens nationally from the 27th of October, 2022.