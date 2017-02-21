SYN Nation
Interview: Nicole McKenzie
Andrew, Molly and Jim chat to theatremaker Nicole McKenzie about one-person show, Being a Good Person is Bloody Hard Work, now being performed at Hares & Hyenas in Fitzroy as part of the Sustainable Living Festival.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
February 21st 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Environment, Live
Tags: being a good person is bloody hard work, Comedy, Fitzroy, hares & hyenas, nicole mckenzie, sustainable living festival, theatre
