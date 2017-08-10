SYN Nation
Interview: Nora Niasari
Christian chats to Nora Niasari, writer/director of the short film Waterfall, screening on Sunday August 13 and Saturday August 19 at Melbourne Central as part of the Melbourne International Film Festival.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
August 10th 2017
