ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Nora Niasari

waterfall_image_laurels

Christian chats to Nora Niasari, writer/director of the short film Waterfall, screening on Sunday August 13 and Saturday August 19 at Melbourne Central as part of the Melbourne International Film Festival.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

August 10th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

Melanie Lane - Dance work
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Stephanie Lake

Christian chats to Stephanie Lake, the choreographer of Pile of Bones, running from August 15-19 at Arts House (521 Queensberry Street, North Melbourne). […]

73805617f94ced0567a629c8995636d5
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Daniel Monks

Christian chats to Daniel Monks the lead actor in the Malthouse Theatre’s new production, The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant […]

unnamed
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Reg Ramsden

Silvi and Rebi chat to Reg Ramsden about the Right 2 The Heart campaign that’s now raising funds for high school facilities […]

Related Content

tumblr_o240v9kgLD1ruok98o1_1280
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Una

lady_macbeth
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Lady Macbeth

Spider-Man 1 (1)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

From comics to art: Melbourne artist’s Spider-man homecoming