SYN Nation

Interview: Olivia Satchell and Christian Taylor

Ben, Silvi and Christina chat to producer Olivia Satchell and director Christian Taylor about Tipping Points, their 24-hour play project centring on climate change that will be performed on June 22, 7-9pm at 1000 £ Bend (361 Little Lonsdale Street) as part of the Emerging Writers’ Festival.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

June 8th 2017
