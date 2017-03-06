ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Open Spatial Workshop (Terri Bird, Bianca Hester and Scott Mitchell)

osw-anthropocite

Rebi, Molly and Jim chat with the members of Open Spatial Workshop, an artist group who’s current exhibiton, Converging in time is on now at the Monash University Museum of Art until April 8.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

March 6th 2017
