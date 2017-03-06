SYN Nation
Interview: Open Spatial Workshop (Terri Bird, Bianca Hester and Scott Mitchell)
Rebi, Molly and Jim chat with the members of Open Spatial Workshop, an artist group who’s current exhibiton, Converging in time is on now at the Monash University Museum of Art until April 8.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
March 6th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Environment, Science
Tags: art, bianca hester, geology, monash university museum of art, MUMA, open spatial workshop, science, scott mitchell, terri bird
