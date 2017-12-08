SYN Nation
Interview: Otto & Astrid Rot
Silvi and Christian chat to the duo about the their preview season of Circus Oz: The Strange and Spektakulär Lives of Otto & Astrid, playing at the Meat Market (5 Blackwood, North Melbourne) until Saturday December 9.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
December 8th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Live, Music
Tags: Circus Oz, otto & astrid rot
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Zenzi Clark
Andrew and Smithers chat to Zenzi Clark, Assistant Curator of the 2017 Koorie Art Show, on display at the Koorie Heritage Trust (Level […]
Interview: Darius Devas
Christian interviews Darius Devas about his latest documentary, Clinton’s Walk for Justice.
Interview: Loli Box (Justine)
Silvi chats to Justine (stage name “Loli Box”) from Bottoms Up! school of Pole & Burlesque about their 2017 production, Museum After Dark.