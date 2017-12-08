ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview: Otto & Astrid Rot

Silvi and Christian chat to the duo about the their preview season of Circus Oz: The Strange and Spektakulär Lives of Otto & Astrid, playing at the Meat Market (5 Blackwood, North Melbourne) until Saturday December 9.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

December 8th 2017
