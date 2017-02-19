SYN Nation
Interview: Padraic Fisher
Andrew, Hamish and Gill chat to Padraic Fisher, director of the National Wool Museum in Geelong (the city he left New York for!) about the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibiton, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, which they will be hosting until May 14.
