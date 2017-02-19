ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Padraic Fisher

25thobject_120174_02

Andrew, Hamish and Gill chat to Padraic Fisher, director of the National Wool Museum in Geelong (the city he left New York for!) about the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibiton, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, which they will be hosting until May 14.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

February 19th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category:
Topics: ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

lifetime-guarantee-theatre-works-ross-mueller-perf11
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Lifetime Guarantee

Finley reviews Theatre Works’ production of Ross Mueller’s play Lifetime Guarantee, which runs in St Kilda until February 26. Click here to […]

charles_purcell-1200x1000
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Charles Purcell

Finley chats to actor Charles Purcell from the cast of Theatre Works’ production of Ross Mueller’s play, Lifetime Guarantee, about the politics of putting […]

r190_0_1337_847_w1200_h678_fmax
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: William Crighton

Andrew, Gill and Hamish chat to folk rock musician William Crighton about his first time performing performing on a paddle steamer and […]

Related Content

9743140892_bc122dff33_o-1.jpg
atb-logo.png
All The Best

Safe Beds For Pets

923432_1267181073295594_1814922146497065503_n_6-1.jpg
In The Hour

In the hour - Animals in Captivity

KP24_Poster_A3.jpg
1507627_10152601417948650_1520824688540433267_n_24.png
Get Cereal

Monday: Nick the Nit