Interview with ‘Palazzo di Cozzo’ Director – Madeleine Martiniello

Madeleine Martiniello spoke with Art Smitten’s Cristina all about the filmmaking process behind her debut feature documentary, Palazzo di Cozzo, which features Australian furniture salesman and icon, Franco Cozzo.

Madeleine is also set to speak at the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) in a session titled Cinematic Observations: the Craft of Capturing the Moment on Monday the 7th of March. The session also features Sascha Ettinger Epstein, Florian Habicht, and is moderated by Philippa Campey.

AIDC runs from 6-9 March.