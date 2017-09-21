Interview: Patrick McCarthy

ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Christina and Reem chat to Patrick McCarthy, writer/director of The Sky Is Well Designed, which is playing at Northcote Town Hall from September 15-28.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 21st 2017
