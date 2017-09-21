SYN Nation
Interview: Patrick McCarthy
Christina and Reem chat to Patrick McCarthy, writer/director of The Sky Is Well Designed, which is playing at Northcote Town Hall from September 15-28.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
September 21st 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Environment, Live
Tags: apocalypse, climate change, director, Nuclear War, patrick mccarthy, theatre, Writer
