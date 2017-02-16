SYN Nation
Interview: Penny Byrne
Gill chats to sculptor and ceramic artist Penny Byrne about Brutal, her politically charged exhibition that’s on at the Linden New Art Gallery in St Kilda until March 8.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
February 16th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio
Topics: Art, Culture
Tags: brutal, ceramic artist, Linden New Art Gallery, penny byrne, politics, sculptor, syria
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Alex De La Rambelje, Gentlemen of Deceit
Hosts, Thierry and Adalya, are joined by Alex De La Rambelje, one of the magicians in Gentlemen of Deceit. They talk about […]
Interview: Belinda Campbell, Macbeth – Wit Incorporated
Hosts, Adalya and Thierry, interview actor Belinda Campbell about her role as Macbeth in Wit Incorporated’s production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
Interview: Peter Houghton, The Beast
Hosts, Thierry and Adalya, speak to actor Peter Houghton about Eddie Perfect’s new play, The Beast. It’s running until September 10th at […]