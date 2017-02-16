ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Penny Byrne

pennybyrne_narrowweb__300x448,0 (1)

Gill chats to sculptor and ceramic artist Penny Byrne about Brutal, her politically charged exhibition that’s on at the Linden New Art Gallery in St Kilda until March 8.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

February 16th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category:
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

gentlemenofdecit.jpg
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Alex De La Rambelje, Gentlemen of Deceit

Hosts, Thierry and Adalya, are joined by Alex De La Rambelje, one of the magicians in Gentlemen of Deceit. They talk about […]

macbethwitincorp.jpg
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Belinda Campbell, Macbeth – Wit Incorporated

Hosts, Adalya and Thierry, interview actor Belinda Campbell about her role as Macbeth in Wit Incorporated’s production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

thebeast.jpg
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Peter Houghton, The Beast

Hosts, Thierry and Adalya, speak to actor Peter Houghton about Eddie Perfect’s new play, The Beast. It’s running until September 10th at […]

Related Content

LIClogo
LIClogo
Life in Colour

Life in Colour S2 #3: Stranger in your own home- The Indigenous Australia Issue

use this repo
Represent

Represent-Euthanasia & Sex Discrimination

President Park Geun-hye visits the Sejong Government Complex President Park Geun-hye delivers the keynote speech during an economic policy meeting on December 27 at the Sejong Government Complex. December 27, 2013. Sejong Government Complex, Sejong City Related Article Korea.net -English- President says 2014 will see great economic growth http://www.korea.net/NewsFocus/Policies/view?articleId=116672 Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Korean Culture and Information Service Korea.net(www.korea.net) JEON HAN ------------------------------------ 박근혜 대통령 정부세종청사 방문 박근혜 대통령이 27일 ‘2014년 경제정책방향 논의를 위한 경제관계장관회의’에서 모두발언을 하고 있다. 2013-12-27 정부세종청사, 세종특별자치시 문화체육관광부 해외문화홍보원 코리아넷 전한
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Political crisis in South Korea