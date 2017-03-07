ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview: Philippe Platel

Hamish, Christina and Rebi interview the new Artistic Director of the Alliance Française French Film Festival, running in Melbourne from March 8-30.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

March 7th 2017
