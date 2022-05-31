Interview with photographer and artist – Robert Earp

A ‘photomaker’ of many years – Robert Earp honed his craft through film photography when he was a uni student and found himself exhibited in the National Gallery of Victoria with an image from only his third roll of film.

He took his unique conceptual photography to the commercial sector for many years, and has made his way full circle back to the art world. Here on Art Smitten, we spoke with him about his collaborative exhibition with artist and “glambassador of intersexuality” Venus Tomarz.

The exhibition, titled Venus Virgin Tomarz is open from Tuesday the 24th of May to Saturday the 4th of June over at fortyfivedownstairs in Flinders Lane.

