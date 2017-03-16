SYN Nation
Interview: Rachel Beesley
Rebi, Jim and Molly interview Rachael Beesley a solo violinist and musical director, performing in Italian Romance, an upcoming concert from the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra, taking place at the Elisabeth Murdoch Hall of the Melbourne Recital Centre (MRC) on Friday March 24 and the City Recital Hall, Angel Place in Sydney on Saturday 25 March (both at 7.30pm) featuring Beethoven and Mendelssoh, and directing the Revolutionary Romance chamber concerts, featuring Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet, in Sydney on Sunday 17 September at 2.30pm and in Melbourne on Friday 22 September at 7.30pm.
