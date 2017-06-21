SYN Nation
Interview: Rachel Maza
Ellie and Christian chat with Rachael Maza, Artistic Director of the Ilbijerri Theatre Company, currently touring Coranderrk all around Australia until July 18.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
June 21st 2017
