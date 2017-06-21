Interview: Rachel Maza

ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Ellie and Christian chat with Rachael Maza, Artistic Director of the Ilbijerri Theatre Company, currently touring Coranderrk all around Australia until July 18.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

June 21st 2017
