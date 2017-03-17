thehoist_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

INTERVIEW : RAG N BONE

15069138_916197308513546_7633207746625750417_o
Listen to Episode

We got to catch up with Rag N Bone’s wonderful frontlady Kiera Owen for a very special International Women’s Day edition of the Hoist. Listen in below for some uplifting words from gals killing it in the industry!! Not to mention fun news about their debut album “A Handful of Ashes”.

March 17th 2017
Read more by The Hoist
Category: , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Hoist

17159099_1362252700502620_1489716793429197172_o
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

INTERVIEW: Will from hip-hop influenced soul band, Big Words

Matt and Tarnay sat down with Will from Big Words a couple of weeks ago to chat about their upcoming album Hollywood, […]

thehoist_0-768x432
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

The Hoist Podcast – 9/3

Happy International Women’s Day to all you Hoist lovers out there! Matilda kicked off the show with heaps of tracks from killer […]

17038968_798980340258630_4865390814585882575_o
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

INTERVIEW: Rhea from rockin’ rollickin’ Melbourne band, Baby Blue

Thursday’s The Hoist hosts Matt and Tarnay were joined in the studio by Rhea, front woman of Baby Blue, a three piece […]

Related Content

tiredlion-notyourfriends-640x640-1.jpg
1956980_930299800313377_7835018403172026928_o.png
New and Approved

New & Approved: Tired Lion IV (20.05.16)

ELK-ROAD-PRESS-SHOT-2.png
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

The Hoist: Elk Road IV 27.10.15

ELK-ROAD-PRESS-SHOT-2-1.png
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

The Hoist: Elk Road IV 27.10.15