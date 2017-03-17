SYN 90.7
INTERVIEW : RAG N BONE
We got to catch up with Rag N Bone’s wonderful frontlady Kiera Owen for a very special International Women’s Day edition of the Hoist. Listen in below for some uplifting words from gals killing it in the industry!! Not to mention fun news about their debut album “A Handful of Ashes”.
The Hoist
March 17th 2017
