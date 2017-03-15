ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Rebecca Zlotowski

rebecca-zlotowski

Ben interviews film director Rebecca Zlotowski about her latest feature, Planetarium, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Natalie Portman, which is being screened in the Alliance Française French Film Festival.

Click here to listen to our interview with the festival’s Artistic Director, Philippe Platel.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

March 15th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

vce-season-of-excellence-top-acts-arts-screen-desi
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Miranda Picton-Warlow and Sia Smyth

Adalya and Daniel chat to Miranda Picton-Warlow, manager of the VCE Season of Excellence and Sia Smyth, the curator of Top Designs 2017, which […]

Megan-Pattybw
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Megan Patty

Gill interviews Megan Patty, the organiser of the Melbourne Art Book Fair, which runs from March 16-19.

4.indd
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: David Stratton – A Cinematic Life

David Stratton is a pioneer in both critiquing films, and Australian films themselves. If you ever want to be a critic, you […]

Related Content

La-danseuse_poster_goldposter_com_4
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: The Dancer

13996b25f421c1e4f57ff84eba08e502
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Philippe Platel

aqposter
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Aquarius