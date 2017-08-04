ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview: Reg Ramsden

Silvi and Rebi chat to Reg Ramsden about the Right 2 The Heart campaign that’s now raising funds for high school facilities in remote Indigenous communities: https://www.chuffed.org/project/right2theheart

Christian Tsoutsouvas

August 4th 2017
