SYN Nation
Interview: Reg Ramsden
Silvi and Rebi chat to Reg Ramsden about the Right 2 The Heart campaign that’s now raising funds for high school facilities in remote Indigenous communities: https://www.chuffed.org/project/right2theheart
Christian Tsoutsouvas
August 4th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Education
Tags: National Indigenous and Torres Straight Islander Children’s Day, Right 2 The Heart
