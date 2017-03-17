thehoist_0.jpg

INTERVIEW: Rhea from rockin’ rollickin’ Melbourne band, Baby Blue

Thursday’s The Hoist hosts Matt and Tarnay were joined in the studio by Rhea, front woman of Baby Blue, a three piece surf-pop-rock band, for a couple of acoustic tracks and some witty banter.

March 17th 2017
