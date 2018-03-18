INTERVIEW: Ringmaster extraordinaire Simon Tait

SIMON Tait, ringmaster of Silvers Circus, joined Sam and Jules on Get Cereal on Saturday.

The actor and illusionist opened up about life as a former circus manager, time on the road and his favourite Aussie travel destinations.

LISTEN to the full interview below!

Silvers Circus is showing at Apex Park, Altona until March 25, before Geelong Showgrounds from March 28 to April 15. Tickets at silverscircus.com.au.

Image Credit: Lachlan Grey, Caloundra Herald.