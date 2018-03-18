INTERVIEW: Ringmaster extraordinaire Simon Tait

Simon Tait

SIMON Tait, ringmaster of Silvers Circus, joined Sam and Jules on Get Cereal on Saturday.

The actor and illusionist opened up about life as a former circus manager, time on the road and his favourite Aussie travel destinations.

LISTEN to the full interview below!

Silvers Circus is showing at Apex Park, Altona until March 25, before Geelong Showgrounds from March 28 to April 15. Tickets at silverscircus.com.au.

Image Credit: Lachlan Grey, Caloundra Herald.

Jayden Forster

March 18th 2018
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

John Waters, Credit: Supplied.

John Waters receives glowing endorsement from Yoko Ono for Lennon tribute show

get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Saturday Playlist - 3 February 2018

resized Please-Hold-PR-Image-Aaron-Walker-Photography-HighRes-Landscape copy
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Jessie McKibbin